Toyota Motor Credit Fined $60 Million for Unethical Practices

Buying a car isn’t always the most stress-free of experiences, a fact made doubly true when a financial lender tied to the brand from which you are purchasing attempts to skirt a few rules. South of the border, a regulatory body called the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has fined Toyota Motor Credit a total of US$60 million (CDN$82 million) after its investigation uncovered a number of troubling activities.

At issue are so-called “product bundles,” items generally hawked by whoever is staffing a dealership’s business office and in charge of helping customers complete paperwork for their new purchase. We use the term “helping” with a great deal of irony, by the way. Most readers will have encountered such sales pitches during the signing of agreements at dealers, with the likes of products alleging to be of use if a car is damaged or stolen, or if the customer becomes disabled and can no longer keep up payment





VancouverSun » / 🏆 49. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Commanders' Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprietiesWashington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee and oversaw team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue…

Source: calgaryherald - 🏆 64. / 52 Read more »

Commanders’ Dan Snyder fined $60 million for sexually harassing employee, financial improprietiesWashington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed team employee and oversaw executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars

Source: calgarysun - 🏆 63. / 52 Read more »

Indiana Jones sees lukewarm $60-million debut in North AmericaIndiana Jones’ box office destiny? A lukewarm $60 million debut in North America

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Capital to the capital: Ottawa AI startups Solink, MindBridge each raise $60-million for global growthSolink, a video surveillance software company initially backed by Ottawa billionaire Terry Matthews, raised its funding from Goldman Sachs Asset Management and past investors OMERS Ventures and BDC IT Ventures

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Ontario government needs ‘overarching lens’ on $60-billion worth of school property, minister saysSchool boards say the move will diminish their role as stewards of school properties, while worrying the government is focused on a short planning horizon

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Litecoin: Will the price range above $60 extend?Litecoin's short-term range consolidation could extend amidst increasing selling and buying interest levels at $66 and $60 respectively.

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »