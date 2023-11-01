Toyota downgrades EV forecast in quest of record profits; quarterly net income nearly triples

But the EV downgrade isn’t expected to dent overall volume because Toyota aims to make up the difference in higher sales of traditional and plug-in hybrid vehicles. General Motors recently said it no longer will provide EV production targets so it can build to market demand, while Ford said it would delay about $12 billion (all figures in USD) in EV spending.

“That is one of the ways we can avoid the price competition,” Miyazaki said, calling the “fierce competition” in the Chinese EV market a major factor. Hybrids offer an alternative, he said.Miyazaki credited Toyota’s more moderate pace of investment into battery-electric vehicles as helping undergird solid financial fundamentals at the Japanese juggernaut.

All told, worldwide sales of electrified vehicles, including EVs, hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, are seen climbing 42 per cent to 3.9 million this fiscal year. That will account for some 37 per cent of the carmaker’s total sales, up from a 30-per-cent share last year.

Riding the earnings upswing, Toyota lifted its forecast for record earnings in the full fiscal year, expanding on an earlier outlook that already called for best-ever profits. Still, citing market uncertainty around international conflict, interest rates, foreign exchange fluctuation and electrification rules, Toyota kept its full-year volume forecasts unchanged.Toyota’s outlook calls for production of Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles to climb to a record 10.1 million vehicles in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. Meanwhile, it expects consolidated global retail sales to soar to a record 11.38 million vehicles in the current fiscal year.

