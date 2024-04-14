Toxic Drug Crisis in British Columbia Declared a Health Crisis

VANCOUVER — Eight years to the day after British Columbia declared a public health emergency , Premier David Eby says the toxic drug crisis has had a"catastrophic impact" on families and communities.

He says the situation needs to be recognized as a"health crisis," as his government tries to build and improve the mental-health and addictions-care system in the province.

Toxic Drug Crisis Public Health Emergency Mental Health Addictions-Care System British Columbia

