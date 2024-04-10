Toxic Boss Becomes Victim of Sales Reps' Spam Letters

We have a toxic narcissist boss who has a habit of treating everyone under her like trash. And in a turn of events, she ends up becoming a victim of redirected virtual and voice correspondence from over 100 sales reps . Well, at least 100 plus spam letters will definitely reach her from now on. Being a boss doesn’t magically make them impervious to employee genius—even more so if it’s of the maliciously compliant variety.

A quitting employee recently complied with their toxic boss’ request to be a temporary contact for the company’s clientele. Little did the boss know, there were a lot of very willing sales reps who wanted to do business, so that got thrown into the mix too. A short, but a good one this time around. A Redditor recently shared how she’s finally leaving a toxic job—predominantly due to the boss. When the time to leave arrives, the boss asked OP to let every client rep know who to contact just in case. Little did she know, however, was that the Redditor would get hundreds of sales spammers in the mail and on the phone. And, in all honesty, that is a business opportunity that’s as good as any. So, into the pot they go. It gets better as the boss is somewhat IT illiterate—enough to not know that Outlook has nifty features to avoid unsolicited correspondence. This translates to hundreds of new emails every day from that pot mentioned previously. forwarding function and maybe signing up for more than just relevant emails. Whatever the case, folks approved of this spam of mass destruction

