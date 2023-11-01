'Tough to describe': NHL players weigh in on what defines 'hockey sense'

"Good read on the game," said Thompson, a centre for the Buffalo Sabres."One of those things that's tough to describe ... it can cover a couple of different facets, but just the ability to read plays."

"Whether that's with the puck, whether that's without the puck," said the Edmonton Oilers star."Guys that anticipate really, really well and know where the puck is going before it's actually going there."

"They know where other guys are, they know when they are going to be in trouble with the puck before it happens," he said."They never get hit, and it's because they know when it's coming.Also referred to as"hockey IQ" at times, hockey sense is something players often just know by seeing.

New York Rangers blueliner Adam Fox said that, unlike other sports, so much of hockey is fluid and reactionary."It's not like football where every play is different," he said."You're not reading the defence pre-play. It's very in-the-moment of seeing situations and being able to assess them pretty quickly."

"Making the right play, seeing what some other guys don't," said the 18-year-old Chicago Blackhawks centre."But I don't know if you can define it. There's so many different ways of showing hockey sense.""I had to learn how I can be successful in the NHL," he said."And it differs with whatever team you're playing. Some are heavier and some are up and down the ice.

