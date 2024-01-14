Toronto Zoo Hit by Cybersecurity Attack

The Toronto Zoo announced that it has been hit by a ransomware attack, joining the list of public institutions affected by cyber attacks. Cyber security experts advise people to be vigilant about the safety of their personal information. The zoo is currently investigating the impact of the attack on its guests, members, and donor records.





