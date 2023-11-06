Toronto Vegan Burger Restaurant Permanently Closes After Two Years

A Toronto restaurant known for its vegan and 100 per cent plant-based burgers has permanently closed after two years in business. The restaurant, Mavericks Burger Co., served up an extensive menu with an emphasis on sustainability and healthier alternatives. In an abrupt announcement, the team revealed that the burger joint had shuttered its doors. Loyal customers expressed their sadness and well wishes in the comments section.

