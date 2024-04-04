Toronto Ukrainian Film Festival Sheds Light on Contemporary Life in Ukraine

The Toronto Ukrainian Film Festival aims to showcase a richer picture of contemporary life in Ukraine , beyond the headlines of the ongoing war with Russia. The festival will feature films that explore Ukrainians' sense of humor , their perspective on the world, love, suffering, and their desire to live . One of the films, In the Rearview by Polish director Maciek Hamela , follows the journey of people seeking refuge from shelling in Ukraine .

The festival will take place from April 4 to 7 at Toronto's Royal Cinema

