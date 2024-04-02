Toronto to Experience Wintry Conditions as Spring Begins

Mother Nature may have neglected to give Toronto a proper winter this year, but it appears she's making up for it with some unexpected blasts of cold and snow to kick off spring. More messy wintry conditions are on the way for Ontario, with a mix of heavy rains, fierce winds and snowfall. Toronto is among the parts of the province placed under a weather statement in effect as of Tuesday afternoon, with Environment Canada warning of 25-50 mm of rain and blustery gales tonight and tomorrow.

"A Colorado low is expected to begin affecting the region tonight. Rain, which may be heavy at times, is expected to begin this evening and continue into Wednesday. Rain should transition to snow late Wednesday as temperatures cool, although significant amounts are not expected," "Very strong easterly winds with gusts possibly exceeding 80 km/h in some locales are likely tonight. The winds will ease on Wednesday

