Toronto's Winterlicious Food Festival Returns for 2024

Winterlicious is back again for 2024, and Toronto's annual winter food festival still going strong. There's a plethora of restaurants taking part in this year's event — 215, to be exact — with each of them bringing something unique to the table (no pun intended). Care for some zesty, vibrant, Mexican food? Or a Chinese-French fusion? How about exploring a newly opened restaurant, or going back to a familiar face? Winterlicious is the time to do it.

The festival runs from January 26 to February 8 and reservations begin January 11, so book your spot while you can! Located in Le Germain Hotel, this downtown restaurant has a three-course dinner with plenty of French cuisine meals to choose from. Sweet potato and coconut soup or grilled shrimp? Braised lamb shank or butternut squash gnocchi? The choice is yours. The Saikyo miso glazed eggplant, Aburi sushi selection, and wagyu tartare never disappoint at this modern Japanese restaurant in King West. Head to this late-night Spanish tapas spot on Portland if you're in the mood for croquettes, sea bream, short ribs, and tres leches cake





