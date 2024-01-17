Toronto's threat of tax hike in absence of federal shelter money a 'shakedown,' Liberal MP says

A Toronto Liberal MP accuses the city of trying to 'shakedown' the federal government by threatening a tax hike if more funding for sheltering asylum seekers is not provided. The MP finds the warning outrageous and highlights the significant funding already provided by the government.





A Toronto MP is lashing out against the City of Toronto's proposal to tack on an extra six per cent property tax increase to a base proposal of 10.5 per cent more if the federal government doesn't provide the city with additional funding to support refugees and asylum-seekers.

Toronto's proposed property tax rate for this year is on the table and you've got questions. CBC Toronto's city hall reporter Shawn Jeffords breaks down below what we know and what we don't at this point.

