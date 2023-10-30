Toronto’s Bloor Street United Church to rise again following partial demolition - constructconnect.com

PHOTO COURTESY ORIN DEMOLITION - Much of the Bloor Street United Church in downtown Toronto was recently dismantled but the church will rise again, as it is being integrated into the 29-storey, 284-unit Cielo Condos as part of a collaboration between the church and Toronto property developers Northrop Development Corporation and Collecdev Inc

As part of the redevelopment, some of the more recent additions to the church will be removed, restoring it to its earlier historic form. PHOTO COURTESY ORIN DEMOLITION – Heritage consultant Toronto’s ERA Architects is overseeing the historic aspects of the deconstruction and restoration of the buildings. KPMB Architects is designing the condominium project and reintegrating the church structure with the new development.

The church’s west wing is not part of the historic preservation and will be replaced by a four-floor administrative building designated for use by the United Church of Canada. The contractor’s priority was to preserve the exterior of the building, with special attention to doors and stained glass windows. headtopics.com

PHOTO COURTESY ORIN DEMOLITION – The careful site demolition was undertaken by ORIN Demolition, beginning in early 2022 with asbestos removal.

