Toronto Residents Without Garages or Driveways Seek EV Charging Stations

Getting an EV charger installed on your Toronto street might be just what you need if you want to drive an electric vehicle. While it's relatively easy to charge your electric vehicle if you live somewhere with a parking garage or driveway, many of us in Toronto aren't so fortunate and need to park on the street. Home and vehicle owners who do not have their own garage or driveway have been dubbed "garage orphans" by the EV industry.

The report was addressed to the city's Infrastructure and Environment department to highlight the need for more EV charging stations in Toronto. The report states that when determining the suitability of a location, the City considers existing wooden electric poles and whether existence of a charging station would obstruct the public's access to the right-of-way. The City of Toronto has yet to define clear-cut rules for obtaining permission to install an EV charger on the street for those without a garage or driveway





