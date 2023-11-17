Toronto Rental Market: Shared Bedroom Listing on Facebook Marketplace

A realtor says that a recent Facebook Marketplace listing for a shared bedroom is yet another sign of how 'unhinged' Toronto's rental market has become. In screenshots of the listing, obtained by CTV News Toronto, the poster was looking to find a roommate to move in as of January. CTV News Toronto could not reach out to the poster for comment as the listing was subsequently removed off Facebook Marketplace.

'Looking for an easy going FEMALE to share the master bedroom and the ONE QUEEN SIZE BED,' the listing read. 'I have been previously sharing the bedroom which ONLY HAS ONE QUEEN SIZE with roommate I found on Facebook and it worked out perfectly well!' The listing also required $1,900 upfront for a rental deposit, which included first and last month's rent plus an additional $100 for the key fob. Just when you thought the Toronto rental market couldn't get any worse, it did. Someone is trying to rent out a space in their queen-sized bed in a downtown condo for $900/mo

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVTORONTO: Woman charged with arson following three-alarm fire in TorontoA woman has been charged with arson following a three-alarm fire in the city’s east end on Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

TORONTOSTAR: Inside the ‘industrial’ labour trafficking ring run by a seemingly ordinary momA seemingly ordinary mom ran an “industrial” labour trafficking ring. An inside look into Toronto ’s pipeline of worker exploitation and part one of our series: The landlady. StarInvestigation by SaraMojtehedz & rachelmendleson

Source: TorontoStar | Read more »

YAHOOCASPORTS: Toronto Raptors lose to Milwaukee Bucks despite Damian Lillard's stellar performanceThe Toronto Raptors were defeated by the Milwaukee Bucks with a score of 128-112. Damian Lillard had an outstanding performance with 37 points and 13 assists, leading the motivated Bucks team to seek revenge. Both teams were missing key players in this game.

Source: YahooCASports | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Toronto Taxi Driver Attacked with Foreign SubstanceA Toronto taxi driver was sprayed with a foreign substance after being asked if he was Muslim. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Toronto Police to Announce Results of Drug Seizure Investigation Toronto police will announce the results of a drug seizure investigation called Project Finito, which investigated the importation and distribution of illicit drugs in the Greater Toronto Area.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Ontario Power Producer Plans to Increase Output at Gas Plant in TorontoAn Ontario power producer outlined plans on Thursday to increase output at a gas plant in Toronto , but critics say the proposed upgrades aren't needed and energy should be focused on greener alternatives instead.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »