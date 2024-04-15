Toronto Raptors' Disappointing Season Ends with a Fun Ride

Toronto Raptors forward Garrett Temple brings th ball up the court as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro follows on the play during the second half at Kaseya Center. Apr 14, 2024; Miami.It is a mark of how much this city cares about its teams that they don’t need to apologize for being terrible. Love is never having to say you’re sorry – especially if you’re dating thousands of suckers.just ended an epochally bad season.
Later, asked what he’d found out about the Raptors’ only remaining star, Scottie Barnes, he joked, “I learned he has fragile hands.” If you never go off message, performance becomes a secondary concern. People become fixated on the minutiae of the rebuilding process instead. It’s the true secret to eternal life. The Raptors are in the midst of testing this theory.
The prize there is a chance to dip into a mediocre-to-bad draft class and, in all likelihood, grab someone who won’t make a discernible difference. They’re probably looking at Gradey Dick 2.0.Then the next season starts and, in all likelihood, things get worse.
Toronto Raptors Disappointing Season Playoffs Management Star Players Fun Ride
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »