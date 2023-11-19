Toronto Raptors Defeat Detroit Pistons with Record-Breaking Performance

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) reacts during first half NBA basketball action against the Detroit Pistons in Toronto on Sunday, November 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarovscored a season-high point total and had a franchise-record 44 assists in a 142-113 thumping of the dreadful Detroit Pistons on Sunday.(6-7) surpassed the previous season high they scored in their 130-111 win at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 1.

Their previous best in assists was 40 against the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 18, 2019. Toronto was the latest team to beat up the Pistons (2-12), handing the visitors their 11th loss in a row. Thealso extended their streak of 25 assists or more to nine games, one shy of the club record set on Jan. 8-28, 2020. OG Anunoby returned to Toronto's starting lineup with nine points in 27 minutes after a three-game absence with a lacerated right finger.starters hit double digits in points. Besides Siakam's team-leading total in only 29 minutes, Scottie Barnes and Denis Schroder each added 17 point





