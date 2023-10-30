Toronto Public Library hit with cyberattack and here's what you need to know

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) system is addressing what it describes as a 'cybersecurity incident' that has taken the service's website offline and limited its digital services.

TPL states that its website has been offline since a"cybersecurity incident that came to our attention on Saturday, October 28," and is advising the public that, while some online services are affected, branches will remain open during the interruption.for more information about impacted services. We appreciate your patience while we do everything we can to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.

You can also still access free WiFi (the cyberattack does not affect in-branch networks) and borrow/return materials from library branches. TPL reassures the public, stating,"As of now, there is no evidence that the personal information of our staff or customers has been compromised." headtopics.com

"TPL has proactively prepared for cybersecurity issues and promptly initiated measures to mitigate potential impacts. We have engaged with third-party cybersecurity experts to help us in resolving this situation."

As for a resolution timeline, TPL's statement explains that it anticipates"that it may take several days before all systems are fully restored to normal operations." "We will update this page as more information becomes known. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we do everything we can to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."

