Residents should expect an increased police presence this weekend, especially in the downtown core where several "large-scale" demonstrations are set to be held, Toronto police say.

"While the Toronto Police Service will be present to ensure lawful demonstrations, we want to be very clear: we will not tolerate any intimidation, any harassment, or any hate-motivated behaviour aimed at specific communities in our city," Pogue said.

Pogue noted that in addition to frontline officers, there will also be members of the Hate Crime Unit on the ground to gather evidence and investigate any suspected hate speech or signage at the demonstrations. headtopics.com

"We have resources who will be present, not just to keep public safety but also to manage the flow of traffic to try to minimize disruption to our businesses downtown as well and to the residents who are just going about the day," she said. "We have a tremendous, tremendous amount of resources, and we can scale up and scale down."

"We will not tolerate any criminality, any intimidating of any community in our city. The organizers of this event have told us that they will be heading directly to the City of Toronto, downtown Toronto, for the protest. But we do have resources in place. And again, if any behaviour crosses the line, you can expect to be arrested," she said.This weekend's demonstrations are just the latest that have taken place since the deadly war between Hamas and Israel broke out on Oct. 7. headtopics.com

Pogue said on Friday that Toronto police have not laid any hate-motivated charges at any of the demonstrations.

