Toronto Police Expand Use of Body Cameras, Doubts Remain on Effectiveness

RELATED: The Toronto Police Service is expanding its use of body cameras on officers, hoping to have more than 2,300 officers trained to use the devices by the fall. But despite potentially more transparency, there are doubts on whether the devices will deter police abuses like racial profiling .

“Understanding that this program is currently on pause based on MTO direction,” an internal email between Metrolinx staff obtained by Global News using freedom of information laws said. Restarting the program involved issuing a request for proposals to find a company to deliver body-worn cameras to the transit agency.The idea of equipping Metrolinx’s fare inspectors with body cameras appears to have been introduced in the transit agency’s 2021-2022 business plan.The move was framed as part of a broader push to increase “oversight and accountability” through the network and to grow its fare inspection program.

Sources said officials felt companies would compete for the more valuable Metrolinx contract instead of the request for Toronto transit to equip its staff with cameras.Other sources with knowledge of the pause contend that the province was keen to avoid associating Metrolinx’s commuter GO buses and trains with the broader issue of transit safety and that timing played a key factor in the decision.

“We are currently in the evaluation stage and costs will be determined once this process is finalized. Metrolinx has worked closely with the Ministry of Transportation and our other government partners to reach this important milestone.”Despite the surge of violence, the TTC’s plan to add body-worn cameras to its network did not materialize in the spring.

