Toronto Police Charge Suspect in Alleged Sexual Assault of 12-Year-Old Girl on TTC Bus

Toronto police have charged a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl on a TTC bus. The incident occurred in Scarborough's L'Amoreaux area. A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.





