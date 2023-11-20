Toronto opens warming centres as temperatures drop below zero

As temperatures in Toronto plummeted below zero overnight Sunday, the city opened three of its city-run warming centres, one of which will continue to accept new admissions. The program is meant to offer vulnerable people and those experiencing homelessness a warm indoor place to rest, access snacks, use the washroom and obtain referrals to shelters during extreme cold snaps.

The centres are activated and open when temperatures reach -5 C, or when Environment Canada issues a winter weather warning. Overnight Sunday, the Elizabeth Street centre was at capacity, while the Olive Avenue centre was 94 per cent full, and the Scarborough centre was at 68 per cent of capacity. The city said Monday that only the Elizabeth Street facility will continue to operate 24/7 and accept new admissions. “Based on the current forecast, the Warming Centres at 15 Olive Ave. and 885 Scarborough Golf Club Rd. will close to new admissions,” it said. Instead, it opted to ask city staff for a report on the feasibility of operating the spaces open 24/7 during the winter month





CTVToronto » / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Shootings in Toronto: One Non-Life-Threatening Injury, One Life-ThreateningTwo separate shootings occurred in Toronto, with one man in his 30s sustaining non-life-threatening injuries and another man in his 40s facing life-threatening injuries. The incidents took place near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road, as well as Lawrence Avenue West and Weston Road.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

London, Ont. aims to poach Toronto talent with 'Don't Tell Toronto' ad campaignOne Ontario city is hoping its “cheeky” advertising campaign will persuade Torontonians to pack up and move out of one of Canada’s most expensive regions.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Toronto police searching for suspects after youths allegedly threatened with knifeToronto police are searching for suspects in an ongoing investigation in Toronto's east end.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English gameCP24 - Sports News from Toronto and the GTA, Toronto Maple Leafs News, Toronto Raptors News, Toronto Blue Jays News

Source: CP24 - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »

Maple Leafs recall forward Pontus Holmberg from American Hockey LeagueToronto also loaned defenceman Max Lajoie to the Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Nylander's Dominant Performance Helps Maple Leafs Secure VictoryTORONTO — William Nylander took another subway ride to Scotiabank Arena to avoid Toronto's notorious traffic.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »