Toronto Metropolitan University Investigates Allegation of Students Wearing Hamas Clothing

An allegation that two students attended a law class at Toronto Metropolitan University last week wearing Hamas clothing is being investigated by the esteemed academic institution. Students in a “disability law” class on the main campus last Thursday laid a complaint with security and administration over what they alleged were two classmates showing up wearing a “green Hamas bandana.

” They also allegedly walked around campus with the colours of the banned terror group responsible for the slaughter of 1,200 innocent Israelis in the Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. It’s a shocking development that calls for an immediate probe, said B’nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn





