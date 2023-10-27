Toronto Mayor Rallies Behind City-Led Development Model

As Toronto continues to grapple with its housing crisis, Mayor Olivia Chow is pushing for a City-led development model to get more affordable housing off the ground faster.that was made public on Tuesday and will be considered by the Executive Committee and City Council in the coming weeks.
“If you look at any of the countries in the developed world, there's always a role for the public sector to play in terms of dealing with housing,” Mayor Chow tells STOREYS. “In Canada, because we haven’t been doing that, the whole housing sector has become very unbalanced. And what you're seeing is a very deep housing crisis that we are now beginning to have to correct.”
“This is a very, very modest beginning to build up our muscle memory,” she says. “You’ve got to start somewhere, right? We want to start small.” “The federal government has put aside quite a bit of money, so we just need them to open the tap. Because they've made the promise to do it, but they just now have to approve the funding,” says Chow. headtopics.com
“We’re going to continue to partner with non-profit groups and Indigenous groups, and with the private sector through the HousingNow program,” says Chow. “I think the housing need is so great, we need all hands on deck. Government, private development companies, homeowners — you name it. We need to do it together.
“Purchasers were lured by lower prices, rising inventory and easing concerns around future interest rate hikes," says a new report from the Building Industry and Land Development Association.A new mortgage renewal survey from Royal LePage released on Thursday found that a sizable 68% of borrowers with a mortgage that will renew are concerned about that upcoming renewal. For borrowers whose mortgage will renew in the next 18 months, that number gets even larger, jumping to 74%. headtopics.com