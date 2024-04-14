Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Defenseman Nicolas Mattinen to One-Year Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenseman Nicolas Mattinen to a one-year, two-way contract, the club announced Sunday afternoon.

The Maple Leafs originally selected Mattinen in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft. His two-way contract will take effect in the 2024-25 season. After going unsigned by the Maple Leafs, Mattinen joined the University of Ottawa GeeGees for the 2019-20 season. He collected 13 goals and 28 points in 42 games over two seasons at UOttawa before turning pro with the AHL’s Laval Rocket for eight games at the end of the 2021-22 season.

