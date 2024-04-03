Toronto Maple Leafs forward discusses 6-game suspension

Toronto Maple Leafs forward, eligible to return from a 6-game suspension tomorrow vs. PIT, discussed the ban after practice today. “It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Wilson told reporters after practice."Obviously, I'm not trying to hit him in the face there at all. He's a tough player. The tough part for me is he doesn't miss a shift and I'm gone for six games. It's a tough pill to swallow when that's the case. It felt like a long time.

So obviously, I've gotta control my stick better and that doesn't happen. I think he knew right away it was an accident. There was no intent behind the play. So for six games with a play that there's not intent behind, it's tough, but at the end of the day, it is what it is and all I can do now is control the future and help this team get into the playoffs."In 66 games this season, the Toronto native has 17 goals and 15 assist

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TSN_Sports / 🏆 80. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Maple Leafs, Joel Edmundson sign pre-deadline tradeThe Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenceman Joel Edmundson from the Washington Capitals for a pair of draft picks Thursday.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Toronto Maple Leafs down Buffalo Sabres 2-1 in OTAuston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 54th goal of the season at 4:20 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Marner to miss Toronto Maple Leafs game against Montreal Canadiens due to injuryToronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury. Marner, 26, has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Marner to miss Toronto Maple Leafs game against Montreal Canadiens due to injuryToronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury. Marner, 26, has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Marner to miss Toronto Maple Leafs game against Montreal Canadiens due to injuryToronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury. Marner, 26, has 25 goals and 76 points in 62 games this season.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Marner to miss Toronto Maple Leafs game against Montreal Canadiens due to injuryToronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner will miss tonight's game against the Montreal Canadiens due to a lower-body injury.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »