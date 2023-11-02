Toronto man speaks out about his brother's family's apparent abduction by Hamas

"The last text message he got from (his family) was they're coming in," said Brodutch, referring to Hamas, which the Canadian government has designated as a terrorist organization. "He saw what was happening. Hamas was going house to house killing people and burning the houses down."

Ofri, Brodutch's niece, had visited his family in Toronto during the summer. They'd taken her to the Toronto Islands, Niagara Falls and she'd gone to camp with his daughter. "She had the time of her life," Brodutch said of the camp experience, "she doesn't speak English but she managed to make friends and had fun, incredible fun."

On Wednesday, CTV News Toronto also spoke with Merav Raviv and her son Itay, who have travelled to Canada from Tel Aviv to call on the Canadian government to do more to help hostages. "(Keren) just came to visit grandma and grandpa on that weekend," said Raviv of her cousin, "She found herself in the morning in the horrible Saturday in the shelter in the safe room.""Our uncle, aunt would even drive sick children and people from Gaza to Israeli hospitals for treatment," said Itay Raviv, "Every day that they're there is a crime against humanity itself.

