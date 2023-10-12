Toronto Lawyer Quits Job to Pursue Creative Project

Avram Spatz, an associate at a Toronto-based boutique litigation firm, decided to quit his job in January 2021 and pursue a more creative and physical project. He flew home to Halifax in October 2021 and visited the Evangeline, a historical inn in the Annapolis Valley where he used to stay with his family. Business runs in his family, with his brother co-owning a pizzeria and his grandfather founding a real estate development firm.





🏆 18. macleans » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 48th Toronto International Film FestivalStars descend on Toronto for the 48th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

TD's US head says money-laundering probe 'manageable'TORONTO (Reuters) - A U.S. probe into Toronto-Dominion Bank's anti-money laundering compliance program is

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

TD's US head says money-laundering probe 'manageable'TORONTO (Reuters) - A U.S. probe into Toronto-Dominion Bank's anti-money laundering compliance program is

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Home | Toronto Sun Home Page | Toronto SunRead latest breaking news, updates, and headlines. Toronto Sun offers information on latest national and international events \u0026 more.

Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Home | Toronto Sun Home Page | Toronto SunRead latest breaking news, updates, and headlines. Toronto Sun offers information on latest national and international events \u0026 more.

Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,663.84, up 162.64): Toronto-Dominion...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 18. / 70,84 Read more »