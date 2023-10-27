Toronto influencer issues apology after restaurant called him out on free meal request

local food influencer, Daniel. I noticed you already worked with some foodies and was wondering if you wanted to work together to promote your restaurant food?" Daniel wrote in a message to LC Cafe.After receiving no response for a few hours, Daniel messaged the cafe for a second time and mentioned their work with another local influencer who recently covered the business.

"I'm assuming you guys will not answer me? You guys answered me before. Very poor business practice. There are other restaurants I will support. I will not be supporting yours," he wrote. "Thank you for your message. We don't have enough manpower to go through messages," the cafe responded."But I just saw it, whoever came to my cafe, there were coming by themselves but invitation. Thank you," the business responded.

"The foodie I knew and some of them are your friends. They won't send me these kinds of messages. Everyone has their choice to reply. I didn't mean I was disrespectful to anyone. Please go support those who reply in a second," the owner wrote. headtopics.com

"In the future, please do not send us a message if we open a new restaurant. Your practice is not accepted." The restaurant also informed Daniel that the other YouTuber who covered the business came to the restaurant on their own time and paid for their own meal.

Following a mix of heated backlash and support from the local community, Daniel issued an extensive apology, acknowledging that the words he said to the business were"hurtful and unprofessional."The influencer also announced that he would be taking some time off social media to reflect on the incident and urged others to continue supporting local businesses, especially during difficult times. headtopics.com

