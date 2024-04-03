Toronto Home Sales Decrease in March, but First Quarter Shows Growth

While the housing market picture, on the whole, was a bit nuanced, TRREB President Jennifer Pearce said that the numbers were encouraging, and bode well for how the rest of the spring will play out.With Good Friday falling in March this year, last month was a quieter one for Greater Toronto Area home sales compared to the year prior. The latestfrom the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) show that there were 6,560 transactions recorded, marking a 4.5% decrease over March 2023..

In addition, the figures show that sales recorded over the first quarter of the year were up 11.2% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, on the inventory front, new listings were down 3% over February, but up 18.3% in the first quarter and 15% year over year. TRREB also noted on Wednesday that “despite a better-supplied market compared to last year, there was enough competition between buyers to see a moderate increase in the average March home price compared to last year’s leve

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



storeyspub / 🏆 16. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Home Sales Decline in March, but Average Home Price RisesThe Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reports a 4.5% decrease in home sales in March compared to last year, but the average home price increased by 1.3% year-over-year. The increase in new listings is attributed to homeowners anticipating an improvement in market conditions.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Toronto Home Sales Decrease in March, Average Home Price RisesThe Toronto Regional Real Estate Board reports a 4.5% decrease in Greater Toronto home sales in March compared to last year. However, the average home price increased due to competition between buyers.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Toronto home prices rise, but sales slow in MarchSales slowdown was in part due to Good Friday falling in March this year

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Greater Toronto Home Sales Down in March, but Competition Pushes Prices UpThe number of homes sold in the Greater Toronto Area dropped by 14.3% in March, but the average selling price increased by 16.5% due to competition among buyers.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Toronto home sales up in February from last year as consumers eye rate cuts: TRREBGreater Toronto home sales and listings were up in February from last year, but adjusted sales were down from a month earlier, the region's real estate board said Tuesday.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Toronto home sales up in February from last year: TRREBGreater Toronto home sales and listings were up in February from last year, but adjusted sales were down from a month earlier, the region's real estate board said Tuesday.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »