Toronto firefighter battles mental health issues after suicide attempt

Five years after joining Toronto Fire in March 2017, Edward Azadeh tried to end his life, haunted by all that he had seen as a first responder, and by the discrimination he says he suffered because he is gay. “I came to Toronto Fire Services full of joy, confidence and health,” says Azadeh. Seventeen months after his suicide attempt, Azadeh is still struggling — physically and mentally. After he emerged from a medically induced coma, it took him months to relearn how to eat and walk.

He has been diagnosed with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and is unable to work. He can’t drive. He lives alone in a small, tidy apartment. The medications he has been prescribed to calm his racing mind have left him with a speech impediment, for which he often apologizes. “I find myself a shell of the man I was,” says Azadeh





