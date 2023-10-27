Toronto could break 23-year-old temperature record today

A person is silhouetted as they walk through the fall trees at High Park in Toronto Wednesday November 9, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan DenetteMorning showers are set to ease by noon, CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Friday morning, and will make way for a high of 23 degrees C.

If that happens, Toronto will have recorded a temperature unseen since 2000, when it was 22.7 C, according to publically available data from Environment Canada.On Oct. 3 and 4, the city saw consecutive weather records broken amid a fall heat wave.

