Toronto cops failed to properly investigate calls at shelter where woman was found dead: tribunal docs

Three Toronto police officers are facing misconduct charges after allegedly failing to investigate properly calls for service at a North York shelter, where a woman was later found dead in a room with her alleged killer last summer.

