Toronto City Council Passes Motion to Condemn Hate and Support Reporting of Hate Crimes

Toronto city council passed a motion on Thursday to condemn "all forms of hate" and to direct city staff and the Toronto Police Services Board to create an online package of information by next Friday to help organizations report hate crimes. Through the motion, "Keeping Toronto Safe from Hate," council restated "its commitment to an inclusive and welcoming city for all Toronto residents." The motion, which was deemed urgent, includes antisemitism and Islamophobia in its definition of hate.

Moved by Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and seconded by Coun. Frances Nunziata, the motion passed unanimously 23 to 0

