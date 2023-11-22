Toronto Blue Jays Stadium Undergoing Renovations to Transform into a Ballpark

Since then, the team’s front office said it has removed and recycled 29.5 million pounds of material to set up the new-and-improved 100 level. Images released Tuesday show work is well underway to transform the 34-year-old stadium into a reimagined ballpark. The highlights of the renovations’ second phase are predominantly focused on the lower-level fan experience and feature new seats with more legroom and slats on the back.

There will also be a greater variety of seating options -- foul territory will be reduced by roughly 3,000 square-feet -- and seats in the lower bowl will be oriented towards the field. A before and after bird's eye view of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball diamond is seen in these images. (Toronto Blue Jays) “Our goal from the onset of renovations was to transform Rogers Centre from a stadium to a ballpark,” Toronto Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a news releas





