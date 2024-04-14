Toronto Blue Jays Shut Out Colorado Rockies 5-0

TORONTO — Justin Turner went 3 for 4, driving in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays shut out the Colorado Rockies 5-0 on Sunday.

Kyle Freeland gave up four runs on seven hits over five innings as Colorado lost the rubber game of the three-game set at Rogers Centre. Turner opened the scoring in the first when he poked a single to shallow right field to score George Springer from second. The inning ended when Turner tried to steal second during the next at bat and was gunned down by Rockies catcher Jacob Stallings.

Turner cashed in Springer again in the fifth inning, with his third hit on the day dropping into shallow centre field. Turner's batting average rose to .386 and his OPS was at 1.095.

Toronto Blue Jays Colorado Rockies Baseball Shutout Justin Turner Jose Berrios

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PGCitizen / 🏆 65. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays | 2024-04-12NHL news, NHL results, NHL standings, NHL scores, NHL teams, NHL schedule, NHL stats, NHL updates, NHL analysis, NHL highlights, NHL players, NHL events, NHL coverage, NHL articles, NHL season, NHL videos, NHL games, NHL live scores

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Colorado Rockies Defeat Toronto Blue Jays 12-4Nolan Jones and Ezequiel Tovar lead the Colorado Rockies to a dominant victory over the Toronto Blue Jays with home runs and RBI doubles.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Colorado Rockies Defeat Toronto Blue Jays 12-4Nolan Jones and Ezequiel Tovar lead the Colorado Rockies to a dominant victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Jones hits a home run and an RBI double, while Tovar adds a solo shot and a sacrifice fly. Ryan McMahon, Elias Diaz, Kris Bryant, Brendan Rodgers, and Brenton Doyle also contribute with RBIs.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays | 2024-04-13NHL news, NHL results, NHL standings, NHL scores, NHL teams, NHL schedule, NHL stats, NHL updates, NHL analysis, NHL highlights, NHL players, NHL events, NHL coverage, NHL articles, NHL season, NHL videos, NHL games, NHL live scores

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Colorado Rockies vs. Toronto Blue Jays | 2024-04-14NHL news, NHL results, NHL standings, NHL scores, NHL teams, NHL schedule, NHL stats, NHL updates, NHL analysis, NHL highlights, NHL players, NHL events, NHL coverage, NHL articles, NHL season, NHL videos, NHL games, NHL live scores

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Today in Blue Jays history: The First Ever Blue Jays Game47 Years Ago Today The Blue Jays played their first game on April 7, 1977, at Exhibition Stadium in Toronto. If you are old enough to remember Exhibition Stadium, you’ll remember it was a terrible...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »