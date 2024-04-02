Toronto Blue Jays Prospect Tom Kasevich Shows Promise in Minor Leagues

Tom Kasevich, a second-round draft pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, has shown a contact-oriented offensive profile throughout his career. After hitting over .300 with modest power in college, he continued his success in the minor leagues with a .

284/.363/.365 slash line in 2023.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bluebirdbanter / 🏆 56. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto Blue Jays looking for more in 2024 after third wild-card sweep in four yearsThere was no roster makeover, blockbuster trade or eye-popping free-agent signing for the Toronto Blue Jays this past off-season. The club is essentially running it back with virtually the same core as last year and hoping the bats return to form.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Detroit Tigers belt three home runs to down Toronto Blue Jays 10-7LAKELAND, Fla. — Jake Rogers, Andy Ibanez and Akil Baddoo all belted homers to power a Detroit Tigers split squad past a Toronto Blue Jays split squad 10-7 in spring-training action Saturday.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Detroit Tigers belt three home runs to down Toronto Blue Jays 10-7LAKELAND, Fla. — Jake Rogers, Andy Ibanez and Akil Baddoo all belted homers to power a Detroit Tigers split squad past a Toronto Blue Jays split squad 10-7 in spring-training action Saturday.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Detroit Tigers belt three home runs to down Toronto Blue Jays 10-7LAKELAND, Fla. — Jake Rogers, Andy Ibanez and Akil Baddoo all belted homers to power a Detroit Tigers split squad past a Toronto Blue Jays split squad 10-7 in spring-training action Saturday.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Blue Jays Top 40: Tom Estrada's Journey Through the MinorsA look at Tom Estrada's journey through the lower minors and his progress after overcoming injuries and setbacks.

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

Blue Jays spring training: Toronto downs Boston 5-1Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit his first home run as a Blue Jay to key a three-run second inning and Toronto defeated the Boston Red Sox 5-1 in spring training action Friday.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »