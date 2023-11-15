Toronto Blue Jays Expected to Pursue Shohei Ohtani in Free Agency

There isn’t another free agent that’ll be more coveted than two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani this offseason, but could the Toronto Blue Jays be in the mix to sign him? According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays are expected to test the waters on Ohtani’s market. While Ohtani is the main focus, there are other big fish in free agency, including Japan’s Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is considered the best pitcher available this offseason.

The Blue Jays could also be involved in his bidding process

