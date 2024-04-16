Toronto Blue Jays Defeat New York Yankees 3-1

Chris Bassitt provided a quality start and Alejandro Kirk had two hits as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 3-1 on Monday night at Rogers Centre.

New York also put runners on first and third in the next frame and took advantage. Oswaldo Cabrera’s RBI single brought Gleyber Torres home with the game’s first run. Kirk delivered his first extra-base hit of the season with a double down the left-field line in the third inning. Bichette scored from second base on the play.

Toronto Blue Jays New York Yankees Baseball Victory Chris Bassitt Alejandro Kirk

