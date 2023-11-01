Toronto begins 2024 budget consultations

While many of her adversaries in the mayoral election promised to peg property tax increases at or below the rate of inflation, Chow insisted that it made no sense to set property tax rates before assessing the city’s needs.The city’s financial pressures come at a time when many of its citizens are facing daunting financial pressures of their own, with skyrocketing mortgage costs, rental costs and runaway food inflation.

Municipal and provincial officials have been meeting twice a week since September in order to work on a new fiscal deal for Toronto that would help solve some of the city’s chronic funding issues. Just this week, theWhile a new deal for Toronto would help to alleviate some of the budget pressure, it is likely city council will still have tough decisions to make.Going forward, it’s not clear where the city will get the money to maintain service levels on public transit.

Carroll said that department heads are already going through their budgets line by line to try to find efficiencies, but that input from the public will be essential in helping city officials decide how much they need and where to spend scarce dollars.She said councillors “genuinely don't have that bottom line figured out yet” despite the public tendency to focus on the property tax number without necessarily thinking about what they want from the city.

She said the essential question is “what is the city you want, and what are you willing to do to get there.”The Budget Committee will consider recommendations from the public in January and use that input to help craft a budget that Chow will present on Feb 1.

