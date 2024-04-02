Toronto-based Real Estate Firm Focuses on Purpose-Built Rental Segment

I do think that in all forms, in all levels of government, they’re starting to understand and think about the right way. It’s undoubtedly a tough time to be in the real estate development game, but companies that are in tune with their product and their market — in other words: they’re experts at what they do — seem to be faring better than others. The Toronto-based real estate firm has been honing in on Ontario’s purpose-built rental segment for the better part of a decade.

Oren Turkienicz, Vice President of Acquisitions for Pinemount, explains that “it’s a family business” that all started with his father. “My father Eli, who's the founder, worked in his family business and they were focused primarily on the commercial industrial side of things. He eventually wanted to start his own real estate approach focused primarily on multifamily,” Turkienicz says. “He sourced a site in Barrie for a lot that had allowances for 64 units and surface parkin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



storeyspub / 🏆 16. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rare Church Conversion Hits Toronto Real Estate MarketA small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the “There’s only about a dozen church conversions in Toronto,” Jess Martenfeld, the listing agent told CTV News Toronto in an interview. The unit, listed for $2,099,000, is 1900 square feet and includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and underground parking

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

A moody February in Toronto real estate market after busy start to 2024The market has been patchy in recent weeks as some properties sell with multiple offers and others fail to draw a bid

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Toronto Regional Real Estate Board Reports Strong February SalesThe Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) has released its market data for February, showing a significant increase in home sales compared to the same month last year. TRREB President Jennifer Pearce attributes the rise in sales to buyers' comfort with interest rates and anticipation of rate cuts in the future.

Source: storeyspub - 🏆 16. / 74 Read more »

Toronto investment firm Delphia Technologies settles with U.S. regulator over ‘AI-washing’The company agreed to pay a $225,000 fine to settle with the SEC over misleading claims that it used AI to make decisions

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Toronto police searching for suspect who photographed female students showering at University of TorontoToronto police are searching for a suspect who took photos of female students showering in a University of Toronto residence earlier this year.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Demand continues to outpace supply in Ottawa's real estate marketOttawa's real estate landscape continues to change as more homes hit the market, tempering the massive over-bidding trend of recent years. Despite this shift, however, property prices are still high, and the market remains highly competitive.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »