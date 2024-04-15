Toronto Argonauts Linebacker Finds Comfort in Toothpick

No matter where the Toronto Argonauts veteran linebacker goes, he always has a toothpick. If it's not in his mouth, it's often tucked behind his ear."I'm an outgoing, fun-loving, active guy and I think when I was younger that got me into trouble," said McManis."I have pictures of me eight, nine years old with a toothpick in my mouth and it just allows me to slow things down.

McManis prefers flavoured toothpicks — he was sporting a cinnamon seasoning while talking with The Canadian Press. The 29-year-old has become good at manoeuvering them. McManis has been a league all-star the last two seasons with Toronto. He began his CFL career with Calgary and has 271 defensive tackles, 49 special-teams tackles, 11 sacks, six interceptions and three forced fumbles in 75 regular-season contests.

"You don't forget games like that," McManis said."It doesn't matter what you did before, who you beat, how many points you beat them by or how many times you beat them. " opens your eyes that there's more to life than just yourself," McManis said."It has really made me find that balance between who I am and becoming a man and understanding there's more than just you here and much more to life.

Wynton Mcmanis Toronto Argonauts Linebacker

