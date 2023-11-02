Toronto-area new condo sales remain near 20-year low: new report

The number of condos sold through the period failed to reach the 3,000 mark, although the market showed some signs of improving, the industry survey suggests.GTA While this marked a 41-per cent increase from a year ago, “when presale activity was effectively ground to a halt as interest rates began rising rapidly,” the Q3-2023 results still represented the second lowest third quarter total of the past 20 years.Year-to-date new condo sales totaled 9,568 units, a 47-per cent decline from the same quarter in 2022, hitting their lowest level in 10 years, the Toronto-based real estate consulting firm said.
“While some new launches with competitive price points have seen success, many projects have been unable to make an economic case for proceeding in the current market, causing more supply to be put on hold.”The report said while 2,491 units were successfully launched for presale during Q3-2023, this figure is down 23 per cent annually.Activity, however, is showing signs of improvement and there has been a “recent pick-up” in new presale launches, Urbanation said.
Unit prices for projects launched for presale in the third quarter of this year averaged $1,216 per square foot, dropping 18 per cent from the record high average of $1,485 one year ago. Average prices fell as buyers and developers “focused more of their activity on lower priced locations mainly in the 905 region,” which represented more than half of the total sales for the third quarter of 2023.
"As presale activity typically impacts construction starts with a 12-18 month lag, the slowdown in new condo sales that began in the second half of 2022 is expected to continue weighing on construction starts in the coming quarters," Urbanation said.
