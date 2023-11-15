Toronto Announces First Public Building Site for City-led Development Model

After a months-long push from Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow for a City-led development model, the first public building site has officially been announced. The City will develop 11 Brock Avenue, the former site of an LCBO in Parkdale just north of Queen Street West, into a 40-unit rent-geared-to-income supportive housing development. The project will be funded by a $21.6M commitment from the federal government's Rapid Housing Initiative, as well as $3.

4M in financial incentives from the City of Toronto which will come in the form of waivers of development charges and planning and building fees, as well as property tax exemptions. The 11 Brock Avenue site is one of the five housing-ready sites identified by the City back in October, and will be the first of those five where the City's new public builder model will play out

