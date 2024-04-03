Top-ranked recruit Sarah Strong shines in McDonald's All-American game

Sarah Strong, the top-ranked girls' basketball recruit for the class of 2024, had an impressive performance in the McDonald's All-American game. She scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, helping the East team secure a 98-74 victory over the West. Strong, a 6-foot-2 forward from Grace Christian School in North Carolina, is currently the No. 1-ranked recruit in the espnW Class of 2024 recruiting rankings.

She was named co-MVP of the game alongside her East teammate Joyce Edwards, who is the No. 2-ranked recruit and has committed to play for South Carolina. Edwards contributed 19 points to the team's win. Other notable performances came from Zam Jones and Mikayla Blakes, who both had 13 points, Syla Swords with 12 points, Kayleigh Heckel with nine points, and Kate Koval with eight points. On the West team, Kennedy Smith scored 15 points and Me'Arah O'Neal had 12 points and six rebounds

McDonald's Canada launches new menu of customer hacks, new Lil Yachty jingle
McDonald's announced its new Remix line on Tuesday, marketing a trio of limited-time sandwiches and a reimagined McFlurry

