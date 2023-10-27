Canada's Courtney Holtkamp gets tackled during the WXV 1 women's rugby match between England and Canada at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. England won 45-12 on Oct. 27, 2023.Hooker Lark Atkin-Davies scored four tries from the back of the driving maul as top-ranked England continued its mastery over No. 4 Canada, winning 45-12 Friday at the WXV women’s rugby tournament.

The Canadian women have lost 12 straight to the Red Roses, with four of the defeats coming in the last year. England’s career record against Canada improved to 32-3-1. Canada dropped to 1-1-0 at the six-team tournament while England improved to 2-0-0. The Canadians wrap up play Wednesday against France in Auckland.

Emily Tuttosi and Page Farries scored tries for Canada at Forsyth Barr Stadium, which opened in 2011 as the world’s first fully enclosed natural turf stadium. The roof was welcome given it snowed earlier in the day.Ellie Kildunne, Jess Breachand Claudia Macdonald also scored tries for England, a fully professional side. Helena Rowland kicked four conversions with Holly Aitchison adding another. headtopics.com

De Goede, one of eight Canadian starters who play their club rugby in England, and England captain Marlie Packer both play for Saracens. Packer came into the game as the world’s leading try-scorer in 2023 with 11 tries while de Goede was the leading points-scorer with 76.

Cogger-Orr refereed the opening game of last year’s Women’s World Cup between South Africa and France.Carson grew up in Abbotsford, B.C., and won three caps for Canada including a 2018 match against England. Eligible for the Red Roses through her English-born mother, she made her England debut earlier this year. headtopics.com

Tuttosi scored from the ensuing lineout, touching the ball down at the back of the maul in the 31st minute to cut the England lead to 7-5.

