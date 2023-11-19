Top Performers on TSX: Fortuna Silver Mines, Interfor, and Canfor

Shares of Fortuna have continued to rise ever since the Vancouver-based miner reported sales Nov. 8 that beat earnings estimates. On Friday, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage of the stock with an outperform recommendation based on strong cash flows. Analysts have two buys, three holds and no sells on the stock and a 12-month price target of $5.77, according to Bloomberg. Shares of the lumber company have rebounded 30 per cent from their 2023 low late last month. On Nov.

8, the Vancouver-based company announced it would buy back up to 5.1 million shares by Nov. 12. For 2023, shares are up six per cent. Analysts have five buys, no holds and no sells on the stock and a 12-month price target of $28.20, according to Bloomberg





Top Performers on the TSX: Fortuna Silver Mines, Interfor, and Canfor

Canadian men's gymnastics team mines Pan Am silver after high of Olympic berthSANTIAGO, Chile — After achieving an elusive goal, the Canadian men's gymnastics team dug into its reserves to get on the Pan American Games podium Saturday.

Fortuna Silver reports record production and financial results in third quarterA roundup of all the mining news in the precious metals sector with a variety of company news, mining sector analysis, newsletter writer insights and executive interviews.

Mexican Court Rules in Favor of Fortuna Silver's Subsidiary, Reinstates Environmental Impact AuthorizationFortuna Silver announces that the Mexican Federal Administrative Court has ruled in favor of its subsidiary, Minera Cuzcatlan, and reinstated the 12-year environmental impact authorization for the San Jose mine.

