Tommy Pham's Impressive Performance Leads Diamondbacks to Victory

“Me and Jace are cool, man. I had to get my dog in," Pham said Sunday before the Diamondbacks worked out at Chase Field with the Series against the Texas Rangers tied 1-1.

Pham approached manager Torey Lovullo with the idea in the eighth inning after Arizona scored three runs to open a 7-1 lead. “I’m not on Twitter. I’m not on social media. But my family will send me things. And I guess I was the idiot in the room that took Tommy Pham out of the game,” Lovullo said. “This was to me a true team moment. Tommy Pham knew — I’m sure he knew, because he’s extremely smart and pays attention to in some things that you wouldn’t expect a Major League Baseball player to pay attention to — I am guaranteeing you he was aware that he had a chance to get five hits.

“This was a moment where it was a teammate loving a teammate to give him an opportunity,” Lovullo said. “He took what mattered most to him personally — No. 1 on the list — and said, it’s more about the team and my teammate at this moment.” headtopics.com

He was suspended for three games in May 2022 while with Cincinnati for slapping San Francisco's Joc Pederson because of a fantasy football league dispute. Pham was stabbed in the lower back during an altercation in the parking lot of a strip club in October 2020 and recovered in time for the 2021 season. And this past Aug. 19 Pham got into a verbal confrontation with a fan while in the on-deck circle in San Diego, saying later that the fan referred to him with a profanity.

Pham played for St. Louis (2014-18), Tampa Bay (2018-19), San Diego (2020-21), Cincinnati (2022), and Boston (2022) before the Mets and Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly Leads Diamondbacks to 9-1 Victory, Tying World SeriesMerrill Kelly's dominant pitching, Ketel Marte's record-breaking hitting streak, and a strong offensive performance lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 9-1 victory over the Texas Rangers , tying the World Series at one game apiece. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks Rebound with Dominant Win in World Series Game 2The Arizona Diamondbacks bounce back from a heartbreaking loss with a dominant performance, defeating the Texas Rangers 10-1 in Game 2 of the World Series. Marte sets a new postseason hitting streak record, and Kelly delivers a stellar pitching performance. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks Rebound with Dominant Win in World Series Game 2The Arizona Diamondbacks bounce back from a heartbreaking loss with a dominant performance, defeating the Texas Rangers 10-1 in Game 2 of the World Series. Marte sets a new postseason hitting streak record, and Kelly delivers a stellar pitching performance. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks Rebound with Dominant Win in World Series Game 2The Arizona Diamondbacks bounce back from a heartbreaking loss with a dominant performance, defeating the Texas Rangers 10-1 in Game 2 of the World Series. Marte sets a new postseason hitting streak record, and Kelly delivers a stellar pitching performance. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks Rebound with Dominant Win in World Series Game 2The Arizona Diamondbacks bounce back from a heartbreaking loss with a dominant performance, defeating the Texas Rangers 10-1 in Game 2 of the World Series. Marte sets a new postseason hitting streak record, and Kelly delivers a stellar pitching performance. Read more ⮕

Diamondbacks Rebound with Dominant Win in World Series Game 2The Arizona Diamondbacks bounce back from a heartbreaking loss with a dominant performance, defeating the Texas Rangers 10-1 in Game 2 of the World Series. Gabriel Moreno and Tommy Pham lead the offensive charge, while Merrill Kelly delivers a stellar pitching performance. The series now shifts to Arizona for Game 3. Read more ⮕