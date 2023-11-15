Tombstone Vandalized in Ontario Cemetery

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after unknown suspects poured paint onto a tombstone in a local cemetery. OPP officer in Killaloe, Ont. responded to a call involving damage to a tombstone on Nov. 6 just before 8 p.m. at a cemetery on Highway 127, in the Township of South Algonquin near Algonquin Provincial Park. OPP did not give further details on the suspects or whether the tombstone was targeted.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS

