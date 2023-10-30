Today's watchlist: Bank of Canada brass in the House of Commons

governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers will appear before the House of Commons.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will speak about Canadian diplomacy amid geopolitical uncertainty at the Economic Club of Canada. Air Canada, TMX Group Inc., Dye & Durham Ltd. and McDonald’s Corp. are among companies reporting earnings today.

Bank of Canada Expected to Keep Interest Rates HighThe Bank of Canada is likely to maintain its overnight rate between two and three per cent, but not in the near future. Consumers may not fully understand this yet. The central bank is expected to hold rates high to control inflation, and economists believe that ultralow rates are not on the horizon. Read more ⮕

Swiss National Bank adjusts interest on bank deposits

Live Nation Canada Acquires Toronto's Opera HouseLive Nation Canada has acquired the century-old rock hall, the Opera House in Toronto, aiming to showcase the best of the venue and expand its global venue portfolio. Read more ⮕

Official language policy, affordable housing challenges and natural health product regulation on the agendaWhat’s on the agenda for the House and Senate committees today. Read more ⮕

Tensions between India and Canada cause anxiety among workersRecruitment firms report that interest from workers moving between India and Canada remains high despite growing tensions. However, anxiety has increased due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada. Many Indians are now hesitant to relocate, with conversations about moving to Canada dropping from 95% to 80%. Of the international tech workers who migrated to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023, nearly half came from India. Read more ⮕

Air Canada pilots protest international route cuts nationwide | Watch News Videos OnlineHundreds of Air Canada pilots stood outside international airports across Canada on Saturday in an informational picket line to protest against international route cuts in and out of the country. Affected cities, include Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Halifax. Craig Momney reports. Read more ⮕