Tips for Staying Calm in High-Stress Work Environments

I’ve recently taken on a new job in a high-pressure environment where I have overlapping responsibilities. I love my job, but I’m having trouble staying organized and keeping my emotions under control when things get really hectic.

Any tips on how to stay calm in high-stress situations? We asked Alexandrea Bearzot, registered nurse (RN) and wellness lead for nurses in the emergency department (ER) at Toronto’s Michael Garron Hospital, to tackle this one: I think managing stress in the workplace comes down to two factors that are equally important: the things you do in the workplace and things you do outside of the workplace. One of the most important things that helps me in the workplace is the support of my colleagues. I know if I’m overwhelmed or stressed or unsure about something, I can always talk to a colleague and know that it’s okay. Even the most experienced doctors, the most experienced nurses, they’ll ask for hel

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Tips for Staying Calm in High-Stress Work EnvironmentsRegistered nurse shares tips on managing stress in high-pressure work environments.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

BOREDPANDA: 54-Year-Old Jennifer Aniston Shares Four Simple Tips And Tricks To Staying Size TwoThe ways Jennifer Aniston keeps fit may be way simpler than what you think.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Sault Fire has some tips on staying safe from carbon monoxideCarbon monoxide is colourless, tasteless, and odourless

Source: SooToday | Read more »

TSN_SPORTS: Treliving sets calm tone as Leafs manage high expectationsFrom Day 1 when Brad Treliving took over from Kyle Dubas as the new Maple Leafs general manager, he made it clear that he wasn’t planning any seismic shifts. New players have been signed with an emphasis on edginess, but the core and coach is back, and the transition has been smooth, Mark Masters writes.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more »

NTVNEWSNL: Eddie’s Friday AM Update; A calm day aheadGood Friday morning! The date is October 20, 2023 and we are starting off the day with temperatures in the teens and single digits across NL as of 6:40 AM NDT (6:10 AM ADT).

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Argentina gov't moves to calm FX market, pledges no post-election devaluationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »